MANTIS SHRIMP

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mantis Shrimp Attacks Diner At Hotpot, Sparks Debate On Food Ethics | WATCH

A viral video shows a woman being bitten by a live mantis shrimp at a hotpot diner, sparking a worldwide conversation about the dangers and ethics of cooking live seafood.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mantis Shrimp Attacks Diner At Hotpot

A Chinese hotpot dinner took a shocking turn when a woman who was trying to cook a live mantis shrimp got bitten by the crustacean. The clip of the attack, which went viral later, shows the mantis shrimp clinging onto her hand using its lethal claws.

The Attack Goes Viral

The woman was filming herself at a hot pot restaurant when the live mantis shrimp, which she had been about to cook, grabbed onto her hand. The video, which was posted on TikTok, captures the woman's shock and anguish as she attempts to shake off the shrimp. Restaurant patrons and staff sprang into action, using discretion to try to remove the shrimp without further injury.

The video has gone viral, with numerous social media users being left stunned by the shrimp's power and speed. Mantis shrimp, also referred to as "thumb splitters," have strong, club-shaped or spear-shaped appendages that they utilise to strike at prey with immense force.

Debate Over Food Ethics And Safety

The clip has sparked a wider internet discussion about the safety and morality of preparing living seafood. Viewers felt sorry for the woman and uneasy about the tradition, with one posting the following: "It is the revenge of the poor animal."

Others have criticised the safety measures in presenting live, high-risk animals at a diner table. Although consuming live or raw seafood is a popular custom in certain regions, health professionals caution against it due to the potential for injury and food poisoning.

