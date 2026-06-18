/'Give me a kiss': Forced street encounter with Australian vlogger in Kolkata sparks nationwide outrage | SHOCKING VIDEO

Another controversy about the mistreatment of foreign travellers is unfolding after Marco Roams, a popular international travel content creator, posted a video where he experienced numerous instances of harassment on the streets of Kolkata. The clip has been widely criticised on social media platforms, and netizens have called for swift action from police authorities.
According to the report, the victimised travel vlogger, Marco Roams, encountered trouble while documenting his journey around the city.
Marco shared the footage on his Instagram page showing how a young man who sat in a hand-pulled rickshaw made unwanted advances towards him while addressing him from afar.
As the traveller got closer to the culprit, the latter began harassing him verbally. The young man aggressively demanded kissing and asked repeatedly: "Give me a kiss, kiss me." Clearly offended and feeling threatened by the stranger's attitude, Marco rejected the proposal, saying: "Kiss you? No, sorry, I'm straight" trying to walk away.
However, the young boy did not let go easily, grabbing Marco's hand and refusing to release the hold on him despite all his efforts.
Having successfully managed to extricate himself from the clutches of the said individual, Marco then addresses the camera about his disappointment in what took place, mentioning that the unruly mannerisms had been displayed by people way younger than him. Adding to the video, he placed this caption: "Why do Indian boys want you to kiss them?"
The video has received widespread criticism regarding the safety of tourists and the lack of civil manners, with the comment section being full of apologetic messages from Indians disapproving of such a negative portrayal of their country.
As the video continues to spread on X and Instagram, many furious netizens started tagging the Kolkata Police's account, asking them to identify the people shown in the video and take necessary actions against them.
While some users categorised the incident as an ignorant, misdirected prank gone too far, a majority highlighted it as a systemic issue. This incident follows a string of similar high-profile harassment cases involving foreign nationals in major Indian cities, reigniting a nationwide conversation on the urgent need to ensure a secure environment for international travellers.
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