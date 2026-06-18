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  • /'Give me a kiss': Forced street encounter with Australian vlogger in Kolkata sparks nationwide outrage | SHOCKING VIDEO

'Give me a kiss': Forced street encounter with Australian vlogger in Kolkata sparks nationwide outrage | SHOCKING VIDEO

Australian travel creator Marco Roams shared a viral video showing a local man harassing and grabbing him in Kolkata, sparking severe backlash online.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
'Give me a kiss': Forced street encounter with Australian vlogger in Kolkata sparks nationwide outrage | SHOCKING VIDEO
Image Credit: Forced street encounter with Australian vlogger in Kolkata sparks nationwide outrage. (INSTAGRAM: )

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