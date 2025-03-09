Marriage Called Off Over Chandni Chowk Lehenga - Find Out Why Swords Were Drawn At This Panipat Wedding!

Weddings in India are known for their grand celebrations, emotional moments, and dazzling outfits, but this Panipat wedding took a shocking turn when a dispute over a bridal lehenga led to an all-out family war—complete with swords drawn and the groom walking away without a bride!

The drama unfolded on February 23, 2025, when a groom from Amritsar arrived in Panipat with his baraat, expecting a joyous ceremony. However, the wedding quickly spiraled into chaos when the bride’s family objected to the lehenga chosen by the groom’s side. They insisted the bride wear a Rs 40,000 lehenga purchased from Chandni Chowk instead. What started as a minor disagreement escalated into a heated exchange of accusations and ultimatums.

Clash Over the Lehenga Turns Ugly

The groom’s family alleged in an interview to ETV Bharat that the bride’s relatives had been making unreasonable demands, initially requesting a lehenga worth Rs 20,000 before insisting on the pricier Chandni Chowk outfit. They further alleged that the bride’s family pressured them into the marriage and demanded lavish gifts.

On the other hand, the bride’s mother—a widow struggling to make ends meet—fired back, accusing the groom’s side of failing to bring even the most basic wedding essentials, including garlands. She also claimed they had arrived with artificial jewelry instead of gold, sparking further outrage.

Swords Drawn, Wedding Abandoned!

As tensions soared, the wedding venue turned into a battlefield. A furious guest reportedly drew a sword, sending the gathering into sheer panic. The shocking altercation forced police intervention, but the damage was already done. In the aftermath, the groom stormed off, the marriage was officially called off, and what should have been a celebration ended in complete disaster.

When Weddings Turn into Warzones

Indian weddings are often high-stakes affairs, blending tradition with sky-high expectations. While clashes over wedding expenses and family demands are not uncommon, calling off a wedding over a lehenga is a rare and extreme case. This incident is a stark reminder of how cultural significance and family pride can turn even the smallest disagreements into explosive conflicts.

In the world of extravagant Indian weddings, the bridal lehenga isn’t just an outfit—it’s a statement, and sometimes, it’s enough to end a marriage before it even begins.