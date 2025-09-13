‘May This Video Never Reach My Mother’: Netizens On Homeless Man Studying Outside Delhi Metro Station | Watch

A video clip of a man who is reportedly homeless, studying outside a Delhi metro station has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man is seen sitting under a metro pillar, wearing shorts, leaning over a book, and making notes. At one point, he turns his notebook towards the camera, seemingly to show the person recording his work.

The clip has gone viral on social media, with users discussing on “students who want to study can study anywhere.”

The Instagram post of the video read: “Homeless man was spotted studying outside a metro station.” Within just hours, the video garnered thousands of views, likes, and shares, sparking discussions across social media platforms.

Social media users reacted in a variety of ways, including praise, humor, and reflection. Many viewers drew playful comparisons with the proverb “Sharma ji ka beta,” a humorous expression in India referring to the ideal, high-achieving child who lives up to parental expectations.

Comments under the video reflected a mix of admiration and light-hearted humor. One user wrote, “May this video never reach my mother.”

Another commented, “Don’t appear on my father’s Facebook.”

A third wrote, “This video should not come on my mother’s feed,”

While some sarcastically commented “News when I am watching it with my parents.”

Beyond the humor, the video has sparked a broader conversation about the challenges faced by aspirants in India. Users have praised the man’s determination to study despite his difficult circumstances, highlighting the struggles of those who pursue education under challenging conditions.

Users on Instagram are saying that the man’s story has inspired many to reflect on the importance of access to education and the resilience required to achieve one’s goals.

As the video continues to circulate, it has become a topic of debate surrounding education and opportunities in India, inspiring admiration and thoughtful discussion across social media platforms.