Medical Aspirant Breaks Down At 2 AM; Father’s Emotional Words Win Hearts Online

A girl referred to as “Daddy’s Princess” has inspired a wave of emotional memes and posts after another video of a young girl breaking down under heavy career pressure, while her father comforts her with patience and optimism, goes viral on social media.

In the emotional clip, a medical aspirant is seen crying during a late-night call with her father.

The text overlay reads, “When I call my dad at 2 am, he is always there to motivate and support me.”

During the call, as the girl breaks down, her father gently consoles her and said, “Aisa nahi hai ki doctor banenge toh hi sab kuch hoga, nahi toh kuch nahi hoga. Bohot achchi-achchi naukriyaan hain duniya mein. Aisa nahi hai ki teri umar bohot zyaada ho gayi. Toh tu pressure mein bilkul bhi mat aana. Mast reh. (It’s not that everything depends on becoming a doctor. There are many great jobs in the world. You’re not too old. Don’t come under pressure. Stay happy.)”

He added, “Padhna-likhna bandh kar de thodi der ke liye. Kai baar padhte-padhte aadmi bore ho jaata hai. Tu intelligent hai. Bohot naukriyaan hain. Aur abhi main buddha nahi hua hoon. Aisa nahi hai ki ghar mein koi kamaane waala nahi hai. Koi paise ki dikkat nahi hai. Main khub kamaa lunga, tu chinta mat kar.(Stop studying for a while. Anyone can get exhausted. You’re intelligent and there are many opportunities. I’m not old yet, and it’s not like there’s no one to earn at home. Money isn’t a problem. I’ll take care of everything. Don’t worry.)”

The video received immence love from the social media used. One of the user commented, "That why a father is a father..."