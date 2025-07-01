In a very surprising and unusual medical event from Thailand, a woman's agonising experience with an ingested fish bone took an extraordinary twist when the bony fragment inexplicably broke through the skin on her neck, weeks since she had eaten fish soup.

The frightening ordeal started when Sang, the wife of Facebook user Suriyan Buppa-Art, experienced a sharp and severe pain once a fish bone accidentally went down her throat during mealtime. Even if she tried with home remedies such as eating rice and bread, the blockage would not go away.

Concerned by the persistent pain, Sang consulted a physician. Physicians at the nearest hospital conducted an X-ray, but to their surprise, there was no foreign object found, and they thought the bone must have passed through. The pain, discomfort, and swelling around her neck still lingered, though. Even after a follow-up visit to another hospital, when the possibility of a thyroid condition was suggested, she was only prescribed pain medication with no clear diagnosis.

The Shocking Emergence

The strange enigma peaked on June 17. As Sang was putting on ointment to ease her persistent throat discomfort, she realised a disturbing bulge. Closely examining, the end of a pointed, white, thorn-like thing was noticed poking out from the side of her neck. With a light touch, the object slowly started to push through her skin from the inside, something that terrified and bewildered her.

Her husband, Suriyan, took the shocking pictures and posted them on Facebook, warning others in a harsh tone about the unseen risk of eating fish and the possible long-term effects of such mishaps.

The couple quickly returned to the hospital a third time. Doctors then finally found and surgically removed a two-centimetre fish bone lodged under her skin. The operating team is said to have been amazed, confessing they never had seen a case anything like it. "It was like a thorn had thrust its way through her body," Suriyan explained in his post, making clear that his aim was to warn, not to surprise.

The traumatic experience has shaken Sang to the core.

Understanding 'Foreign Body Migration'

Physicians clarify that although tiny fish bones usually go unnoticed as they move through the digestive system or are easily expelled, under extremely unusual circumstances, they can travel through soft tissue. This condition, referred to as "foreign body migration," may have serious and unforeseen complications, as vividly illustrated by the case of Sang.