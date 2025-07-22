In a heartwarming story of resilience and creativity, Dali, a Labrador who was once abandoned at just 45 days old, is now making headlines as "India's first painter dog." Through her unique abstract art, Dali is raising significant funds for the rescue and treatment of injured stray animals, captivating hearts both online and off.

Dali's artistic journey began unexpectedly. Her adoptive human, Hoi Choudhury, recounts how Dali would playfully snatch paintbrushes from her husband, Snehangshu Debnath, an artist himself. "One of our friends joked that maybe it's her way of protesting, maybe she actually wants to be part of it," Choudhury told PTI. "So we let her try, and when she touched the canvas, we were overjoyed. It was like she was saying, 'I want to paint too!'"

Meet Dali, the Hyderabad Labrador who paints.



This 2-year-old Labrador is named after the renowned Spanish artist Salvador Dali, and for good reason. She loves dabbling with brushes and paint to create abstract artworks that have captured public attention.



A Hyderabad

This discovery led Debnath to craft a custom, dog-friendly brush from a carefully carved wooden block, designed to fit comfortably in Dali's mouth. Equipped with her special tool, Dali now creates expressive abstract paintings filled with vibrant colors and spontaneous strokes.

Her colorful creations quickly gained traction, leading to the launch of a limited-edition calendar featuring twelve of her most popular works. "We thought we would sell these paintings worldwide and the entire money would go for the rescue and treatment of stray dogs. And it happened and people appreciated it and purchased it," Debnath shared.

According to reports from The Better India, Dali's art has already helped raise Rs 35,000, all of which has been dedicated to providing medical care for injured and abandoned strays.

Dali's inspiring story has resonated widely, going viral across social media platforms. Her Instagram page, where she is affectionately described as "India's 1st Painter Dog," boasts nearly 50,000 followers, with comments pouring in praising her talent and the compassionate cause behind her art. Fans have expressed their delight, with one user stating, "I'm so glad to have your calendar with some of your paintings!!! Beautiful works of art!!" Another simply called her the "Cutest painter I have ever seen."

Dali's transformation from an abandoned pup to a celebrated artist and philanthropist stands as a powerful testament to the impact of compassion and creativity.