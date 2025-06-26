Meet The Colossal Crocodiles – Giants That Survived Since The Age of Dinosaurs

New Delhi: Crocodiles rank among the most ancient creatures on Earth. These formidable reptiles first appeared millions of years ago. They patrol tropical waters across Southeast Asia, India and northern Australia.

Saltwater crocodiles stand out for their size and strength. They are fierce predators equipped with powerful jaws and territorial instincts. Their intelligence helps them adapt to rivers, estuaries, lakes and oceans.

A noticeable feature of these creatures lies in their biology. These crocodiles continue to grow throughout their lives. As a result, the oldest individuals can achieve truly massive proportions.

Salties

Saltwater crocodiles remain the largest living reptiles on the planet. Most adult males reach 15-17 ft in length and weigh up to 500 kg. However, record-breaking individuals far surpass these averages.

Such giants often become targets for hunters, sought for meat and hides.

Lolong

In 2011, conservationists captured ‘Lolong’ in the Philippines. This crocodile measured a staggering 6.17 m (20 ft 3 in) and weighed around 1,075 kg.

Guinness World Records certified Lolong as the longest crocodile ever kept in captivity in June 2012.

Tragically, Lolong died in February 2013. Pneumonia and cardiac arrest – possibly worsened by the stress of captivity – claimed his life. His memory persists, showcasing just how large salties can become.

Cassius

After Lolong’s passing, Australia claimed the next titleholder. ‘Cassius’ measured 5.48 m (18 ft) and tipped the scales at over 1,300 kg.

He lived in captivity until his death in November 2024, holding a distinguished place in crocodile lore.

Odisha's Mythic Monster

In 2006, officials in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika Park reported spotting a male crocodile estimated at 7.01 m (23 ft) and roughly 2,000 kg.

Park staff observed this crocodile between 2006 and 2016. However, without precise measurements, this figure remains anecdotal.

Saltwater crocodiles grow continuously. Older creatures have simply had more time to expand. This growth grants them an edge at the very top of the food chain. Their immense size enables ambush attacks on large prey, including humans, especially in shared waterways.

Today, the tales of Lolong, Cassius and a possibly legendary croc from Odisha highlights the ancient power of crocodiles. These apex predators remain symbols of nature’s raw force and enduring mystery.