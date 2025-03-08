Meet The Indian Teen With The Hairiest Face – A Guinness World Record Holder!- Watch Video

An 18-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, Lalit Patidar, has achieved the Guinness World Record for the hairiest face on a man. He holds this remarkable record due to a rare condition called hypertrichosis, commonly referred to as werewolf syndrome.

This rare disorder, with only 50 documented cases worldwide, leads to excessive hair growth on the face. As per Guinness World Records, Patidar's face is covered with 201.72 hairs per square centimetre, covering 95% of his facial area.

Watch Video:

However, securing this remarkable record was not without challenges, as his unique appearance frequently attracted unkind comments from both strangers and classmates.

"They were scared of me but when they started knowing me and talking to me they understood I was not so different from them, and it was just on the outside that I looked different, but I’m not different inside," he told GWR.

Yet, Lalit remains unfazed by these remarks, wholeheartedly embracing his uniqueness. He also manages a YouTube channel where he shares glimpses of his daily life.

According to reports, the teen recently travelled to Milan in Italy and appeared on a TV show where his facial hair was measured before he officially took the record. A local trichologist shaved tiny portions of his face to measure the hair on his face.

“I am speechless, I don’t know what to say because I’m very happy to get this recognition. There is not much to say to people about who want me to shave my facial hair. I tell them that I like how I am and I don’t want to change my look," he said after receiving the recognition.