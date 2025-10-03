A surreal and incredible story of human endurance has come back into the limelight from the East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya, with an elderly video of a local farmer, Ram Pirtuh, swallowing a staggering quantity of dried chillies going viral again, enthralling social media worldwide.

The ordinary farmer from Bataw village is getting on-line popularity for his unbelievable, pain-withstanding capacity to handle blistering spice like a common food.

The 10kg Chilli Challenge

A 2021 video, named "This man from Meghalaya can eat 10 kilograms of hot chillies at a time," has once more garnered millions of views on Facebook and YouTube. In the video, Ram, a 50-year-old man, munches his way through packets of dry hot chillies in one sitting, significantly without crying, sweating, or expressing any noticeable discomfort.

Ram, whose job is farming, attributes his immunity to his lifelong exposure to the spice. "Chilli is my life. I've been consuming it since childhood, and now I do not feel any spiciness," he explains.

An All-Chilli Diet

Villagers from Bataw village vouch for Ram's chilli-based diet, saying that each meal—rice to vegetables—is generously spiced. Ram's daily routine is literally a chilli eating marathon:

Morning : He begins the day with a glass of "chilli tea."

: He begins the day with a glass of "chilli tea." Afternoon : His lunch is usually chilli-mutton curry.

: His lunch is usually chilli-mutton curry. Evening: He eats a large amount of raw chillies.

He considers his habit a medicine for health, and he says, "Chilli is my medicine—nothing seems to make me sick."

Claims Of 'Chilli Soap' Unverified

Ram's unusual skill has resulted in a number of extreme tests. News reports have it that during a community demo, Ram appeared oblivious even as chilli paste was applied all over his body, including the sensitive areas.

But social media viral posts have gone on to make this claim even more intensely, stating that Ram "even cleans his private areas with red chilli powder." The news media has pointed out that although these rumors are prevalent and sensationalistic, there is still no confirmed evidence to support the rumor regarding him using chilli powder as a cleansing agent.

The region is famous for chilli production, yet Ram Pirtuh is an anomaly, evidence of an extreme environment adaptation in the local chilli-abundant region.

