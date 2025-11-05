After Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani's victory as New York City's next mayor, there's one peculiar and viral trend that has taken over the internet-the "Miami realtor" meme-as his supporters mock critics who vowed to flee the city if he was victorious. The trend is directly linked to reports that wealthy New Yorkers have been scouting properties in Florida, fearing Mamdani's progressive platform.

At 34 years old, Mamdani has now officially defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo to become the city's first Muslim mayor and its youngest in over a century-a win that has sparked both celebration among progressives and anxiety among the affluent.

The Florida Connection And Realtor Promises

The "Miami realtor" narrative began in the days leading up to the election, fueled by polling and media coverage that focused on the potential mass departure of high-income earners.

Media Reports: Both the Financial Times and CBS News Miami published reports that spoke to real estate agents in South Florida who were actively promising "safe spaces" and luxury havens for millionaires potentially fleeing New York.

The Fear: Concerns circulated that Mamdani’s left-leaning policies, which include raising taxes on corporations and top earners to fund sweeping affordability programs, would drive away the wealthy and destabilize the city's tax base.

With Mamdani's victory confirmed, his supporters quickly took to social media, using memes and posts to encourage the critics to follow through on their threats and move to Miami, framing the moment as a symbolic rebuke of elitist anxieties.

Key Exodus Statistics

The widespread threat of an exodus from New York City, cited as a significant economic concern, was quantified by a poll conducted by JL Partners for the Daily Mail shortly before the election. The survey found that a sizable 9% of all New Yorkers would "definitely" leave the city if Zohran Mamdani became mayor, translating to an approximate 765,000 residents based on the city's population of 8.5 million.

Notably, the threat was particularly acute among high-earning demographics; 7% of those earning over $250,000 per year stated they would definitely depart, representing the highest concentration of potential financial flight. Furthermore, the willingness to leave was highest among residents of Staten Island (21%), White residents (13%), Asian residents (11%), and older voters aged 50-64 (12%).

The potential economic repercussions of losing even a fraction of these high-income earners, who are major contributors to the city’s tax base, have been cited as a major concern for the city's future budget.

An additional 25% of New Yorkers, approximately 2.12 million people, also stated they would "consider" leaving the city if Mamdani were elected.5 Polling experts warned that if even a fraction of this potential migration occurred, the economic repercussions-especially from the departure of high earners who contribute heavily to the city’s income taxes-would be significant.

Here are some of the memes:--

Miami realtors tonight pic.twitter.com/9Q1ZhVFNAo — Inverse Cramer (@CramerTracker) November 5, 2025

What if we move Wall Street… to Miami??? pic.twitter.com/U82zL3q5DQ — litquidity (@litcapital) November 5, 2025

Miami real estate brokers right now. pic.twitter.com/Y6DdgxBCns — Antonio García Martínez (agm.eth) (@antoniogm) November 5, 2025

