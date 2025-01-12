Advertisement
Mid-Air Lighter Delivery In Goa: Paragliding Woman’s Hilarious Act Breaks The Internet; Watch

A viral video from Goa captures a woman paragliding in mid-air, humorously handing over a lighter, leaving viewers in stitches.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2025, 05:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mid-Air Lighter Delivery In Goa: Paragliding Woman’s Hilarious Act Breaks The Internet; Watch Image credit: X


In a moment that could only occur in India, a video reportedly from Goa has gone viral for its mix of humor and spontaneity. The footage, shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), shows a woman paragliding against the stunning backdrop of the sea and sunset.

As she soars through the sky, a voice from below shouts, “Bhaiya, lighter hai?” What follows has left viewers in fits of laughter. The paragliding woman descends from the air and hands a lighter to the person below. The scene, complete with laughter from onlookers, perfectly captures the quirky and unfiltered spirit that India is known for.

The video, captioned “India is not for beginners,” also includes a text overlay reading, “God sends an angel from up the sky.” It quickly went viral on X, generating a wave of reactions and comments.

The unexpected humor of the moment resonated with viewers, sparking witty remarks in the comment section. One user jokingly noted, “Goa is not for beginners,” in reference to the state's vibrant and unpredictable lifestyle.

