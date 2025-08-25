Mini Fashion, Mega Sales: Gen Z Drives China’s Doll Clothing Fashion Trend

China’s growing "doll economy" is witnessing a new trend, miniature clothing, as young consumers, especially Gen Zs, are spending heavily on dressing up their dolls.



Ball-jointed dolls, known for their lifelike poses and customisation options, have become the latest obsession among young buyers.



Unlike vinyl plush toys such as Labubu, these dolls are often made of resin or ceramic and come with spherical joints that make them look more realistic. Owners enjoy styling them with specially made clothes, jewellery, bags and other accessories.



According to a report of “South China Morning Post”, for many young people, the dolls are more than just toys, they provide emotional comfort. “Loving ball-jointed dolls is as natural as breathing,” said 21-year-old Clementine Cai from Zhejiang province, as quoted by SCMP.

Cai admitted that she had spent more than 3,000 yuan (about US$417) on doll outfits in just two years, far higher than what she spends on her own wardrobe. A single outfit for her doll usually costs between 300 and 500 yuan, she said.



“They’re gorgeous and can be dressed up for photos, they’re pure enjoyment,” Cai explained.

The passion is not limited to a few hobbyists. Data from Taobao and Tmall, two of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms, showed sales of doll clothing jumped more than 117 percent year on year in 2024.



In May alone, sales crossed the 10-million-yuan (around US$1.4 billion) mark for the first time.



Market analysts have said that the trend highlights how Gen Z is shaping new consumer markets with their spending habits. Many young buyers see dolls as a form of self-expression and stress relief in an increasingly fast-paced society.



Experts have said that the booming “doll clothing” sales show that miniature fashion has become a big business in China.