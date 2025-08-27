Minor Passenger Assaulted By Auto Driver Outside Andheri Station, RTO Issues Notice

In a shocking incident in Mumbai, an autorickshaw driver was caught assaulting a minor near Andheri station over a fare dispute. The Andheri Regional Transport Office (RTO) has taken strict action against the driver after the video of him assaulting a minor passenger near Andheri railway station went viral. The clip, widely shared on social media, showed the boy being pushed out of the vehicle and beaten repeatedly, which sparked public outrage.

In response, the RTO served the driver a notice, demanding an explanation as to why his license should not be revoked and his permit suspended. “We have asked him to explain why his driving license should not be revoked and his permit suspended for assaulting a passenger. This is a serious case of misconduct and violence,” an RTO officer said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the DN Nagar police managed to trace the driver and called him for questioning. Officials have stated that neither the minor nor his family has filed a formal complaint so far.

During the inquiry, the driver admitted to hitting the passenger but alleged that the incident was sparked from a fare dispute. He said that the boy had travelled from Santacruz to Andheri station, owed him Rs 140, but refused to pay.

The passenger appeared intoxicated, abused him, which triggered the dispute, the driver said.

“According to the driver, the passenger refused to pay and abused him. He admitted to hitting the boy, which was captured on video," said an RTO official.

Authorities are now cross-checking the details of the journey to find the exact cause of the incident.

The incident has sparked concerns over commuters safety and the conduct of public transport operators, particularly when minors are involved. Netizens are demanding strict disciplinary action against the driver.

Both the RTO and the police are investigating the matter thoroughly. Officials have said that the findings could lead to cancellation of the driver’s license and suspension of the autorickshaw’s permit under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. They have also appealed to passengers to report similar cases of harassment or misconduct to ensure safer travel across the city.