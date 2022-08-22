NewsIndia
CM ZORAMTHANGA

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga's daughter assaults doctor, video goes viral - Watch

According to reports, the incident occurred because the doctor asked the daughter of the chief minister to make an appointment before coming in for a checkup.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Milari Chhangte seen on camera punching a dermatologist at a clinic in Aizawl
  • CM Zoramthanga posted a public apology letter on his Instagram account
  • Doctors in Mizoram who are members of the Indian Medical Association protested the attack

Trending Photos

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga's daughter assaults doctor, video goes viral - Watch

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, had to deal with a humiliating issue after his daughter Milari Chhangte was seen on camera punching a dermatologist at a clinic in Aizawl in a now-viral video. Chief Minister Zoramthanga has apologized in front of the public. According to reports, the event happened on Wednesday when Milari Chhangte was instructed to schedule a consultation with a dermatologist before coming to the clinic.

 Also Read: VIRAL: Groom and sister-in-law 'kiss' at wedding, bride gets FURIOUS - Watch

Milari could be seen in the footage approaching the doctor through a door and striking him in the face. A man steps in and restrains her movements by holding her hands. He keeps holding her hands as he leads her out the door and up the stairs. She yells as she descends the stairs.

Also Read: Woman's BRAVERY saves her son from huge snake outside their home - Watch viral video

The doctor reportedly requested that the daughter of the chief minister schedule an appointment before arriving for the checkup.

Following the incident, CM Zoramthanga posted a public apology letter on his Instagram account on Saturday, undersigned by himself and his wife, in which he claimed that his entire family had "nothing to say" in support of his daughter's behavior toward the doctor and expressed regret to both the public and the doctor.

He vowed not to in any way defend her actions. Doctors in Mizoram who are members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) protested the attack on the doctor by wearing black badges to work.

(With Inputs from agencies)

Live Tv

CM ZoramthangaMizoram's cmMizoramIndian Medical Association (IMA)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?