Mizoram CM Zoramthanga's daughter assaults doctor, video goes viral - Watch

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, had to deal with a humiliating issue after his daughter Milari Chhangte was seen on camera punching a dermatologist at a clinic in Aizawl in a now-viral video. Chief Minister Zoramthanga has apologized in front of the public. According to reports, the event happened on Wednesday when Milari Chhangte was instructed to schedule a consultation with a dermatologist before coming to the clinic.

#WATCH | The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mizoram today staged demonstration against the assault on their fellow on-duty doctor in his own clinic.



The accused has been identified as Milari Chhangte, the daughter of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. pic.twitter.com/o6uIJF6rum — NORTHEAST TODAY (@NortheastToday) August 20, 2022

Milari could be seen in the footage approaching the doctor through a door and striking him in the face. A man steps in and restrains her movements by holding her hands. He keeps holding her hands as he leads her out the door and up the stairs. She yells as she descends the stairs.

The doctor reportedly requested that the daughter of the chief minister schedule an appointment before arriving for the checkup.

Following the incident, CM Zoramthanga posted a public apology letter on his Instagram account on Saturday, undersigned by himself and his wife, in which he claimed that his entire family had "nothing to say" in support of his daughter's behavior toward the doctor and expressed regret to both the public and the doctor.

He vowed not to in any way defend her actions. Doctors in Mizoram who are members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) protested the attack on the doctor by wearing black badges to work.

