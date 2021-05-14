Mom rushes boy with ‘hole’ in mouth to hospital, know what happens next!

New Delhi: In what turned out to be a hilarious incident, a British woman rushed her baby to the ER thinking he had a ‘hole’ in his mouth.

Becky Stiles, 24, from Essex noticed a dark circle on the roof of her 10-month-old son Harvey's mouth and started panicking. She told The Sun, "I tried to touch it but he just screamed at me, so I made his dad rush over and see it."

She added, "I’m shaking, sweating and holding back the tears. We put a torch on it and his dad said, ‘What the hell is that?’"

On her father’s advice, Becky then took her son to A&E to get Harvey medical treatment. When a nurse at the hospital managed to take a closer look at the "hole", Becky realised it was actually a sticker.

"One nurse said let me just get my pen torch and have a look.”

“After about 30 seconds of looking she said 'That's a sticker'. Me being an idiot told her, ‘No look that's a hole’,” Becky recalled.

“She put her finger in his mouth and hooked it out. I laughed, was shaking and so embarrassed,” she confessed.

While Becky was left red-faced, the medical team found the situation hilarious.

“We all carried on laughing as we made the walk of shame back to the car."