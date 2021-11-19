Money rain: Gujarati singer showered with cash in viral video

New Delhi: All of us, at least once in life, have dreamt of sleeping on a bed of currency notes. We have also dreamt of finding Alibaba's treasure or even better, being showered with cash, right? While for most of us, it still remains a dream, for popular Gujarati folk singer Urvashi Radadiya, this has become a reality.

Recently, Radadiya took to social media to share a video of herself in a local event and that’s when the unforgettable happens.

A member from the audience, presumably the singer’s fan, who was anyway surrounded with cash being offered to her in appreciation, appears on the stage with a bucketful of money and starts showering it on Urvashi.

We know this is too dreamy to believe, so let’s watch the video first without any further ado.

The men continue to shower notes on the singer while her other fans seem overjoyed with her performance.

In the caption, which was written in Gujarati, the singer expressed gratitude for the invaluable love from her fans along with hashtags like 'money rain.'

Meanwhile, the singer's Insta-fam was taken aback by the money rain and reacted overwhelmingly to the clip.

While most of them dropped shocked face emoji on the comment section, one user said, 'Waah Didi.' Another user, too impressed by the reaction, said that he finally found a new career option.

The video, which was shared on Instagram four days ago, has received more than 14 thousand likes and 92 comments so far.

Live TV