Porn Video On Classroom Screen In MP School; Principal Cries Blackmail, Know What Happened Next

A scandalous episode at one of the PM Shri Schools in Suthalia, Rajgarh district, has led to an investigation by the highest level following allegations that students screened a pornographic clip on an LED screen in one of the classrooms during school hours. The graphic content, which involves around 13 pupils viewing and recording obscene material in the absence of a teacher, has now gone viral on social media.

Inquiry Ordered, Principal Alleges Blackmail

District Education Officer (DEO) Karan Singh Bhilala has directed an immediate investigation into the incident and ordered the Biaora block education officer to conduct the probe. A three-member fact-finding committee has also been formed, with Jirapur Utkrishta Vidyalaya principal, Telan PM Shri Vidyalaya principal, and the Narsinghgarh block education officer as members, who have been instructed to submit their report within three days.

Saket Sharma, the Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee, was deeply concerned, describing the accident as "deeply unfortunate." The committee has issued notices to the school principal and district education authorities, demanding an explanation for how supervision and discipline could have slipped.

In a sensational accusation, School Principal Hemant Yadav, who took over in May, said the viral clip was shot during the last academic year, prior to his taking charge. He also alleged that a youth, who has not been identified, tried to blackmail him for ₹50,000 and upload the clip on the internet. Yadav is said to be planning to sue the blackmailer.

Digital Misuse Concerns Mount

The Rajgarh incident comes in the wake of a similar shocking episode last week in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, when an important online education session (e-Chaupal) was hijacked by pornographic material being streamed. The August 7 session, presided over by District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma to discuss school facilities, had to be abandoned after a participant with the pseudonym 'Jason Jr' streamed indecent material through screen sharing.

The incidents underscore the increasing need to monitor the misuse of technology and equipment in educational institutions, with a demand for increased vigilance. Parents and local organisations have met at the school, seeking increased classroom vigilance, particularly with digital tools, and counselling for the implicated students, as well as punishment.

ALSO READ | 'Tum Roothi Raho...': Punjab Official Suspended After Dancing With Wife In Government Office | VIDEO