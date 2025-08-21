Meet The Mumbai Auto Driver Turning Rainy Traffic Jams Into Viral Kishore Kumar Concerts | Watch Video

Amidst the characteristic downpour and traffic snarls of Mumbai, a moment of pure melody has captured the internet's heart. An auto rickshaw driver, unfazed by the relentless rain, was filmed delivering a soulful rendition of Kishore Kumar's classic "Chookar Mere Man Ko," turning an ordinary commute into an unforgettable concert.

An Impromptu Gig On A Rainy Street

The viral video, posted by Sweeny Dias on Instagram, depicts Satyawan Gite, the auto rickshaw driver, sitting peacefully in his rickshaw on the side of the road, singing his heart out to the classic song. Dias, who was driving in an Uber cab, jokingly captioned the video, "Only in Mumbai you book a ride and get a live gig."

This is not the first time Gite has made headlines online; he's famous for turning Mumbai's infamous traffic congestions into spontaneous karaoke sessions, and people love him for it.

'Waterproof Energy' And Emotional Responses

Despite the original sound being slightly drowned out by the sound of the monsoon, as Dias described, Gite's "energy was still waterproof." His unmistakable passion for music touched viewers so much.

People online were quick to applaud Gite's performance. Comments poured in, with one user saying, "His voice is exactly like the original." Others praised his "pure heart" and the "sukoon" (peace) his music provided amidst the chaos of the city.

Mumbai Sees Respite From Monsoon

The viral moment occurs as Mumbai gets a much-needed respite from days of endless rain. On Thursday morning, sunlight broke through the clouds across many areas of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated a decrease in rainfall from Wednesday and has issued a 'yellow alert,' predicting moderate showers over the next few days.

