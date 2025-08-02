Mumbai Auto Driver Stops Mid-Ride, Questions Woman On Job Distance: 'Itni Door Kyun Job Liya'

In a surprising incident in Mumbai, an auto-rickshaw driver abruptly stopped a ride halfway and began questioning a female passenger about her job location and life decisions.

The woman, who shared her experience on social media, said she was simply trying to get to work when the driver suddenly refused to continue the trip.

According to the woman, the driver stopped mid-journey and asked, "Itni door kyun job liya?" (Why did you take a job so far away?).

She was left stunned by the unexpected question and didn’t know how to respond. The driver continued to question her choices, including why she chose a job so far from home and how she manages to travel every day.

The post quickly went viral on social media, with many users reacting with a mix of amusement and concern. Some people laughed at the absurdity of the situation, while others pointed out how uncomfortable and inappropriate it must have been for the woman.

Many users on social media are now calling for better sensitivity training for drivers and asking authorities to ensure that public transport remains safe and respectful for all passengers, especially women.

Although no official complaint has been filed, the incident has sparked an important conversation about the behavior of public transport drivers and the rights of commuters.