Viral Video: This Indian Driver Refused Money After Feeding An Australian Influencer Stuck In Chhath Puja Traffic

Australian podcaster and influencer Bree Steele has gone viral after sharing the heartwarming account of a Mumbai cab driver's exemplary hospitality that turned a frustrating two-hour traffic jam into a never-to-forget experience.

Steele has been documenting her travels across India since 2023, and on this particular occasion, she posted an Instagram video titled "Uber drivers in India are next-level icons," detailing the driver's selfless gesture during the unexpected delay.

Stuck For Two Hours Amid Chhath Puja

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The incident took place in Mumbai, where Steele's cab got stuck in severe congestion created by the local Chhath Puja festivities. The ride, which normally takes just 15 minutes, stretched out for two hours.

Rather than showing frustration, Steele's cab driver did all he could to make her comfortable.

"He stopped and bought us water, kebabs and a can of soft drink," Steele recounted. The driver even refused to accept any money for the refreshments, looking after his passenger until she reached her destination.

Not An Isolated Incident of Indian Hospitality

She added that the act of politeness was consistent with her overall experience with the behavior of the local drivers in the city.

Steele also remembered the two other cases of drivers' exceptional care: one driver reportedly took the car across floodwaters so that she could catch her flight on time, while another driver stopped the car to retrieve her missing shoe out of the auto-rickshaw.

"I've had so many Uber drivers in Mumbai look after me and help me, and it's so great!" she wrote.

Social Media Hails 'Atithi Devo Bhavah' The video quickly gathered over three lakh views and hundreds of comments, as social media users celebrated the driver as a true ambassador for Indian culture. Netizens universally praised the gesture, often referencing the traditional Indian belief, 'Atithi Devo Bhavah,' which means that 'Our guests are like god to us.' "Thanks to the Uber driver for keeping Indian pride up. And thank you for spreading positivity," commented one user; another shared, "We Indians respect guests. You can see the same kind of hospitality across India."

ALSO READ | Fuel, Food, Or Fumes? Delhi's Vehicle Ban Could Hike Prices Of Essential Goods, Warn Transporters