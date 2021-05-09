Mumbai Police takes help of this legendary cartoon to spread COVID guidelines - Watch

Mumbai: Mumbai Police is known for its friendly nature and quick investigation. These days, Mumbai Police have been making news with its quirky tweets on social media. This time, Mumbai Police has taken help from the cult classic Tom and Jerry cartoon to spread awareness about COVID-19 guidelines.

Please don’t go out without a cause or a mask on your face...let’s not make it a cat and mouse chase We really don’t like ‘Tom-Tomming’ about the consequences #MasksNecessaryJerry#WhatsTheHurryJerry#TakingOnCorona#MaskIsMust pic.twitter.com/Qp3lGu8ZPV — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 7, 2021

Mumbai Police in their unique tweet stated that "Please don’t go out without a cause or a mask on your face…let’s not make it a cat and mouse chase. We really don't like ‘Tom-Tomming’ about the consequences."

The tweet is accompanied by a funny 6 seconds video clip from the Tom and Jerry cartoon. The tweet has been successful in creating awareness about coronavirus in a very positive and funny manner. Many people have appreciated this fashion of Mumbai Police and have retweeted this post.

Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle has more than five million following and attracts good tweet traffic.

We miss our homes and families too Mumbai.

But our duty comes first - it always has and always will.

We are proud to be serving and protecting this fine city. So can you do us a favour? Stay home please. Let's ride out this storm together. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation pic.twitter.com/ECpSOYxttM — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 8, 2021

“We miss our homes and families too Mumbai. But our duty comes first – it always has and always will. We are proud to be serving and protecting this fine city. So can you do us a favour? Stay home please. Let’s ride out this storm together,” one more tweet on Saturday (May 8) evening from the metropolis’ police force said.

Live TV