A Mumbai attorney's social media post regarding her cook's apparently rare earnings of Rs 18,000 per house per 30 minutes of work for a day has created a hot debate on the internet, causing both amazement and suspicion around the web.

Lawyer Ayushi Doshi used X (previously Twitter) to share information on her "maharaj" (cook)'s unusual working pattern. Her cook feeds 10 to 12 homes in the same apartment complex daily, spending about 30 minutes per home, depending on how large the family is. This tight schedule translates to less commute time. Doshi also cited additional benefits, saying the cook gets free tea and food at each house, receives payment on time, and has the luxury of departing without written notice.

Doshi's post contrasted starkly her cook's apparently enviable work-life balance with the stresses of working for a corporation. "Meanwhile, I'm out here saying 'gentle reminder' with shaky hands with minimum salary," she joked.

The post went viral in a matter of hours, with a deluge of responses. Several social media users were flabbergasted, saying Doshi was being dramatic. Posts varied from "18k for a 30 min task? Is he hiring AI?" to outright accusations of being dishonest, with people from other cities mentioning much lower pay rates for house help. "18k for a part-time cook is exaggerated. It's 4-6k even in Gurgaon," one user posted. Another questioned the viability, "30 min.? What do you ask him to prepare? Even with 30 min. per house, how do you imagine he'll be able to work for 10-12 houses a day?"

Countering the growing criticism, Doshi staunchly supported her assertions by highlighting the expensive living in Mumbai, especially in upper-class neighborhoods. "Mumbai peeps, stand with me! This is what decent Maharajs charge in good areas," she wrote, explaining that "The same cook charges ₹2.5k per day for a family of 12 isn't overcharging; it's just how it is here."

She also added, "And no, it's not 'engagement farming.' It's just genuine experience in one of the costliest cities in the nation. If you can't relate, perhaps just accept the disparity in the cost of living and just scroll on instead of yelling 'fake' in the comments." Doshi went on to explain in later interactions that highly skilled and high-standing cooks in Mumbai can actually charge such premiums because they are efficient, of high quality, and have established trust in a locality.