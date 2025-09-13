Viral Nagpur Flyover 'Slices Through' House Balcony; NHAI Calls Structure Illegal

A new flyover in Nagpur has become the subject of city-wide discussion after a section of the structure was built to pass directly through the balcony of a private house. The unusual sight, located in the Ashok Chowk area, has left residents baffled and raised questions about urban development and civic oversight.

The flyover is part of a major project connecting Digori to Indora. Despite the apparent encroachment, the homeowner, Pravin Patre, claims he has no objection to the construction.

Homeowner Expresses No Concern

Pravin Patre, whose house is over 150 years old and was last renovated in 2000, told reporters that he was informed by the authorities before construction began and did not raise any objections at the time. "This is not my utility area," he stated, adding that he had no security concerns.

His daughter, Srishti Patre, acknowledged the potential for noise pollution, saying the family plans to install soundproofing measures in the home once the flyover is fully operational and open to traffic.

NHAI Claims Balcony Is Unauthorised

While the homeowner appears to be unconcerned, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has shifted responsibility to the local municipal body. Sinha, the Project Director of NHAI Nagpur, stated that the balcony in question is an "unauthorised construction."

According to Sinha, the NHAI has formally communicated with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), instructing them to remove the illegal structure. The incident has put both the city's urban planning and its civic administration under scrutiny, highlighting a potential disconnect between large-scale infrastructure projects and local property regulations.

A Look At The Flyover Project

The flyover, which will span approximately 9.2 kilometers, is being built at a cost of ₹998 crore. Overseen by the NHAI, it is being hailed as Nagpur's largest flyover project to date. While the massive infrastructure push is aimed at improving city connectivity, this particular segment of the flyover has become a viral spectacle, with residents and social media users debating the unusual engineering feat.

