Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata's feet in heartwarming gesture

New Delhi: A heartwarming picture of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata's feet is doing the rounds on the Internet. The two industrialists recently shared the dais at the TiE event in Mumbai, where, Narayan Murthy, after presenting an award to Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata, touched his feet to seek blessings.

The now-viral video was initially shared by Ratan Tata on his Instagram stories and said that he was "truly humbled" by Narayan Murthy's gesture. In his Instagram post, he wrote, "It was an honour to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr Narayana Murthy".

The photos were also shared on Twitter by the event organisers TiE Mumbai with the caption: "Infosys co-founder, Narayana Murthy seeks blessings from TATA sons, Chairman Emeritus, Ratan Tata at TiEcon Mumbai. A touching gesture of humility & a historic moment indeed."

As the photos went viral, Twitter was flooded with several reactions. A user wrote, "Such wonderful mutual respect and admiration for each other."

Another wrote: "Historic moment! Adorable values & respect is demonstrated by legends. Its truly Indian culture. Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata's feet!"

A post read, "Absolute Humility in display when Narayana Murthy touches the feet of Ratan Tata to seek his blessings. In a world that generally seems to be consumed by jealousy & hatred towards one another, here are 2 of the greatest icons showing us, what it takes to be good human beings first."

Absolute Humility in display when Narayan Murthy touches the feet of Ratan Tata to seek his blessings. In a world that generally seems to be consumed by jealousy & hatred towards one another, here are 2 of the greatest icons showing us, what it takes to be good human beings first

At the event, Ratan Tata was conferred Life Time Achievement Award TiECon Mumbai 2020.