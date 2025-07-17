National Shame or Personal Choice? Chinese Student’s Expulsion Over Casual Sex With Ukrainian Gamer Sparks Fury

A 21-year-old student at Dalian Polytechnic University in China is facing expulsion after being accused of 'hurting national dignity' due to an alleged intimate encounter with a Ukrainian man, drawing fierce backlash across Chinese social media and prompting legal and ethical scrutiny. According to reports by the South China Morning Post, the student — identified by her surname, Li — allegedly engaged in a one-night stand with Ukrainian former professional Counter-Strike player Danylo Teslenko, known in esports circles as 'Zeus'.

The incident reportedly occurred in Shanghai on December 16, 2024, while Teslenko was in China attending an event. The incident came to light after the photos of the duo went viral on social media with a derogatory remark against the Chinese student attributed to the gamer.

In a statement issued on July 8, university officials described Li’s actions as 'misconduct' and claimed she had 'damaged the image of Chinese students and the dignity of the nation'. The institution is reportedly proceeding with expulsion measures against her.

No Action Against Ukrainian Gamer

The 37-year-old former Counter-Strike player Danylo Teslenko has not faced any disciplinary action from local authorities or the university. His role in allegedly disseminating private photos and videos online has drawn criticism, though he later denied derogatory remarks attributed to him in leaked posts.

Online Backlash

The case ignited outrage on platforms like Weibo, where many users accused the university of gender discrimination, violation of privacy and nationalist overreach. Activists and legal experts have questioned the legitimacy of the university’s decision.

They underscore that the expulsion may lack grounding in student conduct regulations, and the precedent could threaten personal freedoms and reinforce moral policing in academic institutions.