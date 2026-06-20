/Rahul Gandhi slams NTA over NEET blunder after Nagpur aspirant is allotted Abu Dhabi exam centre

Leader of Opposition further added that the student is in so much distress emotionally that he "cried all night" and is very hesitant in even attempting the exam. Comparing it to previous meetings with medical aspirants in Kota, Rahul Gandhi added, "This is nothing but extortion of an entire generation's money, time, and mental peace. Stop gambling with our children's future. They deserve a sensitive, responsible, and accountable education system and exam authority."