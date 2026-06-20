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  • /Rahul Gandhi slams NTA over NEET blunder after Nagpur aspirant is allotted Abu Dhabi exam centre

Rahul Gandhi slams NTA over NEET blunder after Nagpur aspirant is allotted Abu Dhabi exam centre

NEET-UG re-exam 2026: The NTA intervened after a passport-less NEET-UG aspirant from Nagpur, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, was mistakenly allocated a re-exam center in Abu Dhabi for the June 21 test. The agency has reallocated his venue back to Nagpur following public outrage.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi slams NTA over NEET blunder after Nagpur aspirant is allotted Abu Dhabi exam centre
Image Credit: NTA assigns UAE test centre to a Nagpur student who doesn&#039;t even have a passport. (ANI)

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