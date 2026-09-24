In a post that has since gone viral, Karthik announced that his company would no longer hire male candidates from four states Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. "We will not hire any male candidates in our company who come from these 4 states in north India," he wrote, before adding what sounded almost like a reluctant confession: "I'm sorry for this… But today we have made it very clear after lengthy discussion and quarrel."