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‘No men from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, MP’: Bengaluru CEO's hiring policy ignites firestorm

The man at the centre of it is Karthik SG, founder of A1 Sports World, a Bengaluru-based company that runs sports programmes for children.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 01:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
‘No men from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, MP’: Bengaluru CEO's hiring policy ignites firestorm

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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‘No men from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, MP’: Bengaluru CEO's hiring policy ignites firestorm
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