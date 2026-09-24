A single X post from a Bengaluru entrepreneur has managed to do what few LinkedIn hot takes ever do: unite critics from across the political spectrum, drag half of North India into a comments war, and turn a company HR decision into a full-blown national conversation about stereotyping, safety, and who gets to draw the line between the two.
The man at the centre of it is Karthik SG, founder of A1 Sports World, a Bengaluru-based company that runs sports programmes for children.
In a post that has since gone viral, Karthik announced that his company would no longer hire male candidates from four states Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. "We will not hire any male candidates in our company who come from these 4 states in north India," he wrote, before adding what sounded almost like a reluctant confession: "I'm sorry for this… But today we have made it very clear after lengthy discussion and quarrel."
The backstory, as Karthik told it, wasn't abstract policy-making.
He said the decision followed the firing of a male employee — from one of the four states who had been given two warnings for inappropriate behaviour toward female colleagues, including allegedly forcing himself on one of them, before he was finally let go.
Im sorry for this...— Karthik SG (@kkarthikkgs) September 22, 2026
But today we have made it very clear after lengthy discussion and quarrel...
We will not hire any male candidates in our company who come from these 4 states in north india...
1. Uttar Pradesh.
2. Rajasthan.
3. Bihar.
4. Madhya Pradesh.
We do have 1…
That, Karthik said, was the tipping point for a company that works closely with children and, in his words, has a responsibility to safeguard them.
He didn't stop there. Karthik pointed out that a woman from Rajasthan already on his team had backed the decision, that the company employed 14 women and roughly 20 staff from "other states," and that the policy applied only to new male hires from the four states not a wholesale ban on the states themselves, he insisted. "
Buddy my company my rules," he wrote at one point, brushing off critics telling him how to run his business.
That defiance didn't exactly cool the debate down. Entrepreneur Aditya Arya was among the most vocal critics, arguing that Karthik was essentially punishing entire populations for the actions of one man instead of doing the harder work of screening for competence and character. Others online made the more obvious point that misconduct isn't confined by state borders, and that treating geography as a proxy for character risks becoming discrimination dressed up as caution.
A few commenters, meanwhile, sided with Karthik, arguing that any organisation working around children is entitled to be extra careful, even if that caution comes at the cost of some collateral unfairness.
Karthik, notably, kept engaging rather than deleting the post and moving on which is usually how these things escalate rather than die down.
In one reply, he remarked that "almost 85-90% of every reply is coming from Bihar," seemingly noting where the loudest pushback was coming from. He also pushed back on critics singling out his home state, saying he was well aware Karnataka had its own problems too "no place is white as a paper," as he put it but that acknowledging a problem is different from ignoring one.
What started as an internal HR call has now turned into a fairly public referendum on a question India's hiring culture keeps circling back to: when does protecting a workplace cross the line into stereotyping the people who work in it?
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