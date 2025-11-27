Advertisement
DELHI NCR POLLUTION

Viral Video: Richa Chadha Reacts As Noida Mom Blames Air Pollution For Son's Surgery

Noida mom Sakshi Pahwa's viral video showed her son in the hospital, claiming Delhi-NCR pollution forced surgery for his tonsils/adenoids. Public alarm ensues.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 09:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral Video: Richa Chadha Reacts As Noida Mom Blames Air Pollution For Son's SurgeryNoida Mom's Viral Video Sparks Alarm Over NCR Air Crisis. (PHOTO: Instagram/)

A viral video shared by Noida-based content creator Sakshi Pahwa has sparked fresh outrage and concern among the public for the debilitating health consequences of chronic pollution in Delhi-NCR. The video shows Pahwa comforting her young son in a hospital bed as doctors prepare him for treatment while explicitly blaming the region's toxic air for his deteriorating health.

The video has already gained more than 1.8 million views in one day, as parents and celebrities alike have reacted emotionally.

The Two-Year Decline: From Cold to Surgery

Pahwa detailed her son's decline since the family moved to the Delhi NCR two years ago. She claims his issues, like chronic cold, cough, nonstop allergies, and breathing difficulties, became a part of their daily life, resisting all forms of medical intervention.

"No medicine worked; only pollution kept getting worse," Pahwa wrote in her post, adding that the air quality had severely damaged her son's adenoids and tonsils, eventually making surgery unavoidable. "Delhi NCR pollution didn't just affect the air we breathe… it pushed my little one into surgery."

The mother made a desperate plea for government accountability: “We pay taxes… and this is what our kids get in return. It’s time to speak up.”

Celebrity and Public Outcry

The heartbreaking post soon went beyond parent forums into broader social media platforms, gaining the attention of public figures.

Among those who reacted strongly was actor Richa Chadha, who wrote, "Breaks my heart as a parent to see this. Like our regime has let us down. They have zero solutions for pollution."

Fear shared by Netizens: The comments section turned into a venting platform for frustrated parents. While one user suggested that the family should relocate, saying, "I will leave Delhi forever in 3 months just for the health of my son," another called for families to choose their child's health over the city.

Health experts continuously caution that children are the most prone to the high levels of PM2.5 in the NCR, which often results in chronic respiratory problems and may require invasive surgeries like the adenoidectomy and tonsillectomy reportedly undergone by Pahwa's son.

ALSO READAir Quality War: Why Did Delhi Lift GRAP Stage 3 When AQI Is Still 'Very Poor'? Experts Call Decision 'Illogical'

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

