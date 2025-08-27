Not A Single Non-Veg Dish Served At These McDonald’s Outlets…

McDonald’s, the global fast-food outlet known for its burgers, has successfully adapted to local Indian tastes by offering a wide range of vegetarian options alongside its popular non-vegetarian menu.

Among its vegetarian offerings, there are few McDonald’s outlets in India who serve a total vegetarian menu. India stands out as the only country in the world to have fully vegetarian McDonald’s outlets, catering specifically to local dietary and religious preferences.

There are three such restaurants in India, two of which are located in Jammu for the convenience of travellers visiting the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi.

One outlet is situated on New Track-Tarakote Marg, while the other is in Ardhkuwari. Both restaurants provide an entirely vegetarian menu and also follow Jain dietary principles, ensuring the food served contains no onion or garlic.

Speaking at the launch of two outlets in 2023, Rajeev Ranjan, the managing Director of McDonald’s India (North and East) said their aim is to make its food and beverages accessible to everyone in the area.

“Our presence here is a step towards making world-famous McDonald’s food and beverages accessible to travellers and residents of the area”, he told The Economic Times.

According to a report of NEWS 18, the Tarakote Marg outlet provides both dine-in and take-away customers, with self-service digital kiosks for fast ordering. While, the Ardhkuwari location is built for those looking for a quick meal on the go, making it convenient for pilgrims and local visitors as well.

The third fully vegetarian McDonald’s in India is located in Amritsar, near the Golden Temple, one of the country’s popular Sikh pilgrimage sites. This was the first-ever global McDonald’s outlet to operate entirely on a vegetarian menu. Similar to the Jammu locations, it ensures that local dietary practices are respected while serving signature McDonald’s vegetarian dishes like the McAloo Tikki burger.

The Jammu outlets were launched in 2023, while the Amritsar outlet was opened in 2013, are the first fully vegetarian McDonald’s in the world.