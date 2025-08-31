Advertisement
'Not Education But Extortion': X User Slams High Nursery Fee Of Bengaluru Schools

A reddit post about primary school fees in Bengaluru has triggered a heated discussion online after one user claimed that pre-nursery fees for toddlers in the city could reach as high as Rs 1.85 lakh per year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 11:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A Reddit post about the rising cost of early education in Bengaluru has triggered a heated discussion online after one user claimed that pre-nursery fees for toddlers in the city could reach as high as Rs 1.85 lakh per year.

The Redditor, posting in the r/bangalore community, shared an estimate provided by a well-known school in the city. According to the breakdown, the school charged a registration fee of Rs 5,000, consumables worth Rs 28,240 (to be paid in two installments), Rs 91,200 for the June–November term, and another ₹60,800 for the remaining term. This brought the total cost of pre-nursery to nearly Rs 1.85 lakh in a year.

The user questioned whether such high fees were justified for toddlers. “Is this reasonable for a toddler to be charged for pre-school in Bangalore? What would be a reasonable cost for pre-school?” the post read. The parent further argued that there should be a price cap on school fees, saying Rs 1 lakh should be the maximum allowed.

The discussion quickly went viral, with hundreds of users commenting their thoughts. 

(Also Read: Unable to pay daughters' school fees, helpless mother offers to sell her kidney in Agra)

In another post on X (formerly twitter), a debate of similar kind is being ignited, after a user shared the annual fee structure of primary institutions. “Rs 7,35,000 per annum from Grade-1.Don’t miss the ₹1,00,000 non-refundable admission fees”, the post read.

Many parents expressed frustration, while others defended the costs by pointing out that Bengaluru has a wide range of schools to choose from.

One user wrote, “Why is this a problem? I’m sure there are many ranges.” 

Another user compared it to government intervention in cinema ticket prices, “Govt put a cap on movie ticket price but forgot school fees. What is wrong with these private institutions? School fees should not exceed ₹50,000 per year. What’s the point of Right to Education in the Constitution?”, he wrote.

Another frustrated user commented, “This is not education, this is extortion in a school uniform.” 

A fourth said, “Sad. In most parts of the world, education is free. Here it’s just business and an earning machine.”

