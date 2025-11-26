Driven by perennial stress related to US immigration and a desire for a simple nature-focused life, a US-based couple currently on an H-1B visa is charting a course back to India. In their early forties, the couple plans its return to South India in approximately four years with a projected net worth of Rs 6 crore (60 million INR).

Up until now, the reason to leave US financial stability seems to be linked to "constant uncertainty of immigration rules and the stress of paperwork" that has led them to redefine their long-term future in their home country.

The Financial And Lifestyle Blueprint

The Delhi-based couple shared a comprehensive financial and lifestyle plan on Reddit, asking for advice from NRIs on how to make the transition seamless.

Housing Investment: They intend to utilise approximately Rs 3 crores of their corpus for buying a decent house in the location of their choice.

Passive Income Goal: The remaining amount, Rs 3 crore, is expected to be invested so that the interest or dividend income becomes adequate for them to lead their lifestyle without full-time employment.

Simple Living: They described themselves as "quiet and peaceful people." They envision a quiet, slow retirement with much emphasis on nature, hiking, boating, gardening, and growing their food. They stated they are vegetarians; they don't smoke or drink and avoid the fast pace of social life.

Daughter's Education And Location Search

Their timeline thus coincided with that of their daughter's education, which will allow her to finish high school in the US. The daughter may then continue her higher education in the US on an F1 student visa while the parents relocate.

Southern Charm: Though they hail from Delhi, they contemplate making a home in South India-after all, smaller cities and towns boast more greenery, a more languid pace of life, and enjoyable weather.

Key destinations currently include cities such as Ooty, Coimbatore, and Kochi, which they believe to offer the natural beauty and space needed for their aspired outdoor/gardening activities. A key concern is the ease of cultural integration into the South.

Reddit Caution: 'Languages Matter'

Their plans led to a lot of discussion on Reddit, where people offered practical advice and cautionary notes related to returning to India after a long tenure abroad.

Rental Priority: Most of them strongly advised against buying a house immediately. One user wrote, "Don't buy a house as soon as you reach here. Understand the surrounding first. Stay put in any metro city, then make a move to serene places."

Financial Leverage: A financial commentator suggested leveraging the current US Dollar rate and advised the couple to aim for a Rs 10 crore corpus, which could generate post-tax income of around Rs 54 lakh annually-enough for a "very good lifestyle anywhere in India."

Cultural Adjustment: Most of the advice was related to cultural and language issues. "Languages matter; don't take this lightly," warned one user, underlining the importance of local languages in coping with daily life in Tier 3 cities.

(Note: The following story is based on a post from social media and has not been independently verified. All financial figures and opinions quoted are solely those of the original poster and contributing social media users.)

