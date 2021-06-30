हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Godaveri river

OMG! Rare giant snail washes up at east Godaveri river, sold for a whopping amount

A large sea snail known as the ‘Syrinx Aruanus' washed up ashore the banks of Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh's Uppada village, it was sold for a whopping Rs 18,000.  

OMG! Rare giant snail washes up at east Godaveri river, sold for a whopping amount
ANI photo

New Delhi: In an unusal sighting, a large sea snail known as the ‘Syrinx Aruanus' was found washed up ashore the banks of the Godavari river in Uppada village of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. This rare, carnivourous marine creature was auctioned for a whopping Rs 18,000 on Sunday, ANI reported.  

The snail has been identified as Syrinx Aruanus - it is one of the world's largest across both land and water. The shell is shaped like a trumpet which is spiral with a pointed tip upwards in the likeness of a cone, and a large broader base with an opening downwards earning the name Australian trumpet or false trumpet. 

The species have a large shell encase or a gorgonian coral enclosing its body that can measure up to 15 cm. It can grow up to 70 cm in length and weigh up to 18 kg. These snails are vulnerable to local extinction as their shells are popular ornaments.

This rare species is mostly found in the northern part of Australia, including eastern Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. Though, not much is known about the behaviour or ecology of these species.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Godaveri riverAndhra Pradesh
Next
Story

TV anchor interrupts live bulletin to say ‘I haven’t been paid’ - Watch viral video

Must Watch

PT9M42S

Delhi: Uproar during Farmers Protest at Ghazipur Border, BJP leader's car attacked