OMG! Rare giant snail washes up at east Godaveri river, sold for a whopping amount

New Delhi: In an unusal sighting, a large sea snail known as the ‘Syrinx Aruanus' was found washed up ashore the banks of the Godavari river in Uppada village of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. This rare, carnivourous marine creature was auctioned for a whopping Rs 18,000 on Sunday, ANI reported.

The snail has been identified as Syrinx Aruanus - it is one of the world's largest across both land and water. The shell is shaped like a trumpet which is spiral with a pointed tip upwards in the likeness of a cone, and a large broader base with an opening downwards earning the name Australian trumpet or false trumpet.

Andhra Pradesh | A large sea snail found on the shores of river in Uppada village, East Godavari district has been reportedly auctioned for Rs 18,000. Scientifically, the snail is referred to as 'Syrinx Aruanus', suggesting snails with extremely large appearance. pic.twitter.com/70QFM6xwaX — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021

The species have a large shell encase or a gorgonian coral enclosing its body that can measure up to 15 cm. It can grow up to 70 cm in length and weigh up to 18 kg. These snails are vulnerable to local extinction as their shells are popular ornaments.

This rare species is mostly found in the northern part of Australia, including eastern Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. Though, not much is known about the behaviour or ecology of these species.