On camera, man catches flying phone on roller coaster ride, video amuses internet

New Delhi: A man from New Zealand is winning the internet for catching a flying phone while riding on a roller coaster at an amusement park in Spain. Yes, it actually happened and he did that.

The man, identified as Samuel Kempf, a sports person, went to the theme park with his family in August and had the most thrilling experience of his life.

In a video posted by him on YouTube, Samuel can be seen enjoying a roller coaster ride and as soon as the ride begins, within a few seconds, he got hold of a phone flying mid-air.

"I caught a strangers phone in mid-air on a roller coaster! I was in Spain at Port Aventura on Shambhala ride and saw the person a few rows ahead drop their iPhone X. Long story short, I caught it. This roller coaster is moving at over 130kms...was once Europe's tallest and fastest coaster.. only recently beaten," read the caption of the video posted by him on YouTube.

Watch the video here:

The video, posted on September 4, has got over 34 lakh views and the comments section is flooded with reactions from the netizens.

"That is really a remarkable catch. Wow", wrote a user while another comment read, "I love how he holds it up like it's a prize."

