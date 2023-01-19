Optical illusion challenge: Can you find lock and key in the jungle in 10 seconds?

One of the most addictive 'timepass' that the internet nowadays indulges in is decoding photos and sketches with elements hidden in them! In other words, finding solutions to the optical illusion IQ test before them. Sometimes, our eyes send information to our brains that tricks us into perceiving something which is actually not real; so we may see something that's not there and on the other hand, something that's right in front might appear hidden from us. These are all results of optical illusion. Illusion is derived from the Latin word illusio or illusionem - it means to mock or trick,

Now Zee News Digital has brought you another optical illusion IQ test - this image, a forest-kind of area full of trees and shrubs, housed one lock and key and you have to find the two. And you don't have more than 10 seconds to solve this test! So what are you waiting for?

Optical illusion for IQ test: Only a few can spot the lock and key in the image

Optical, as mentioned earlier, can be a good activity to pass time. This way you jog your brain too and not just adults, children also have a good time solving the truth behind the pictures. Here, not many will be able to find out the lock and key that have been hidden in the image. You have 10 seconds to find both. Hurry up!!

Optical illusion test with the answer: Did you find the lock and key?

A pair of lock and key have been hidden in plain sight in this picture. All you need to do is look beyond the distractions, concentrate and discover the two. You have 10 seconds to solve this puzzle. Are still not able to identify the key and lock? Fret not. Check out the image below, we have circled the lock and key so that you can easily discover the two. Keep jogging your brains and solving this intelligent IQ test.

If you managed to find the answer within the stipulated time, you are a genius. But if you have not, don't worry. Practice makes a man perfect, so keep on solving the IQ tests.

