'Outrageous Video' Shows Violent Fight Inside Texas Fast Food Restaurant Over Wrong Order

Seven people were taken into custody in San Antonio, Texas, after a late-night stop at a Whataburger spiraled into chaos over a wrong order. The incident took place around 3 am on Sunday when a heated exchange between two groups quickly erupted into a full-blown brawl.

Video footage of the fight, recorded by a witness, has since gone viral across social media.

According to reports, the argument began when part of one table’s order was mistakenly handed to another group. Instead of resolving the confusion, tensions rose, leading to punches being thrown.

FAST FOOD FIGHT:

At a Whataburger on Blanco Road in San Antonio Texas.

Seven people were arrested for partaking in the Sunday Morning Brawl. A police investigation is ongoing. #Fights #WWE #DWTS pic.twitter.com/DfhVWzPT5h — Just Lookin (@JustLookingMon) October 8, 2025

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed that officers were dispatched to the scene, and at least one teenager reportedly sustained serious injuries during the altercation.

The individuals arrested were identified as Andres Garcia Cardenas (21), Tyrone Tolliver (21), Miguel Torres (57), Meili Torres (21), Andrew Lopez (21), Deontae Tolliver (23), and Veronica Valdez (53).

All were booked into Bexar County Jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury and were released the following day.

Witness Rebecca Noel, who filmed the incident, shared the clip on Facebook, explaining that her son and his friends were accidentally served someone else’s food. Instead of staff correcting the mistake, she claimed they told the other customers, “They have your food.”

Moments later, the customers confronted her son’s group, and what started as a small misunderstanding escalated into a violent confrontation.