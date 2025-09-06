'Owner Forgot To Offer Prasad': Monkey Shakes Roof Railing Until It Collapses, Netizens React | Video

A video on social media has gone viral after it captured a monkey shaking a cracked railing on a roof until it collapsed. In the viral clip, the monkey casually jumped onto the top of the railing and repeatedly shaked it. After continuous effort, the entire railing suddenly fell, creating a surprising and amusing moment for viewers.

The viral video has sparked a humorous conversation among users on Instagram, with many sharing their reactions and comments on the incident. Some people have even reposted the clip, adding their own witty comments.

One Instagram user humorously commented, “The owner of the house hadn’t not offered prasad on Tuesday, it's a consequence of neglecting a ritual.”

Another user linked the incident to Lord Hanuman, saying, “It’s Lord Hanuman who made it happen, because if it had fallen during a storm or strong wind, someone might have got injured.”

Other reactions were equally playful. One user wrote, “It seems like Lord Shani has given someone’s contract.”

Another commented, “If this video hadn’t been recorded, the youngest son of the house would have been beaten”.

The video has quickly gained attention on social media not only for its playfulness but also for the strength of the monkey. Many viewers have expressed amazement at how the small animal managed to shake the railing until it fell.

No injuries have been reported due to the incident but it has become a topic of entertainment for many online users.

The video is being circulated widely on other online platforms as well, drawing laughter and curiosity from netizens who are sharing their thoughts and jokes about the monkey’s clever and chaotic actions.