/‘Padhai ki koi umar nahi hoti': 50-year-old woman returns to college for exam after 35 years

In a heartwarming story that has struck a chord with thousands online, a 50-year-old woman has gone viral after returning to college to appear for an examination more than three decades after leaving her studies unfinished.
Her journey has become a powerful reminder that learning has no age limit.
The woman, identified as Manju Narang, shared a video on Instagram documenting her return to campus after a gap of 35 years.
In the clip, she is seen heading to her college examination centre with visible excitement and determination.
Her children accompanied her and wished her luck before the exam, making the moment even more emotional.
The video was posted on her Instagram account, where she describes herself as a "student at 50".
The caption accompanying the post read, "Padhai karne ki koi umar nahi hoti" (There is no age limit for studying), while an on-screen message humorously noted, "It's been 35 years and you're still clearing your back papers."
In the video, Narang tells viewers that she is on her way to take a college exam.
Despite the long gap, she appears confident and enthusiastic, proving that age is no barrier to pursuing education and unfinished dreams.
The clip quickly gained traction on social media, with users flooding the comments section with words of encouragement.
Many praised her determination and courage, calling her an inspiration for people who wish to resume their education later in life. Others shared how her story motivated them to revisit their own academic and personal goals.
Her story comes amid growing conversations around lifelong learning and second chances.
From senior citizens clearing school examinations to professionals returning to classrooms after decades, several such examples have emerged in recent years, reinforcing the idea that education is not bound by age.
As the video continues to circulate online, Manju Narang's journey is inspiring countless people to believe that it is never too late to start again, complete unfinished goals, or chase dreams that were once put on hold.
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