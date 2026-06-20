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‘Padhai ki koi umar nahi hoti': 50-year-old woman returns to college for exam after 35 years

The video was posted on her Instagram account, where she describes herself as a "student at 50".

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 12:59 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 12:59 PM IST
‘Padhai ki koi umar nahi hoti': 50-year-old woman returns to college for exam after 35 years

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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