'Band Karo!': Mysterious Stranger Crashes Live Interview Of Pakistani Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Triggers Social Media Frenzy | VIDEO

In a shocking turn of events during an airing interview between an unnamed TV channel and the Federal Minister for Planning & Development in Pakistan, Ahsan Iqbal, an unknown individual broke into the studio and ordered the transmission feed be stopped.

This incident, which happened during a politically charged debate on the ARY News network, has gone viral and has sparked a whole series of conspiracy theories and debates on the security and political environment that is in place in the country.

The Interruption: "Shut It Down"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The veteran PML(N) leader was in the middle of a sentence, criticizing the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), when the mood changed abruptly. In the viral video clips doing the rounds on the internet, Iqbal can be seen looking up in shock as the shadow appears in the room.

Then an off-camera voice shouts, “Band karo isse!” or “Shut this down/Stop this.” The intruder seemed to reach for the minister's equipment or his mobile phone, causing a scuffle.

Pakistani minister Ahsan Iqbal slapped by his wife while doing live interview pic.twitter.com/62XNo2T7HE — Frontalforce (@FrontalForce) December 26, 2025

The Quick Return: "All Is Well"

After a rather tense silence, the program continued as Iqbal took his place in front of the cameras again. The Minister seemed quite calm, ensuring that the newsanchor, as well as everyone watching, knew that "all is well."

However, following such a swift shift from a life-and-death physical fight to a peaceful reinstatement of the interview, it only gave rise to more curiosity from the public.

Official Explanation

However, in a bid to extinguish the sparks of rumors, Ahsan Iqbal later posted on X (formerly Twitter) what transpired. He linked the outburst to another quarrel between a person who did not know that a live broadcast was taking place.

"There was a brief interruption where a nearby argument between individuals failed to recognize that the broadcast was live," he posted. "I hope that this issue does not get unnecessarily politicised."

Netizens React: "Between Band Karo and All Is Well" Despite the official reasons for this interruption, social media is flooded with links to speculative commentary on this issue. Some of the reasons for this interruption are perceived to be a reflection of the political pressures in Pakistan.

Metaphor: One of the viral postings was, "What is happening between ‘BAND KARO’ and ‘ALL IS WELL’ is exactly what is happening to the people living in this country.” The Critique: Critics naturally chose this opportunity to call into question the legitimacy of the existing "Form 47" government, with a user commenting, "Is this the respect you people get? What face will you show to your families?"

ALSO READ | Heaven On Earth: 'World's Largest Mirror' Flips Bolivian Sky Upside Down | VIRAL VIDEO