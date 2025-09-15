‘Pakistan Will Take Thousands Years To Do This’: Netizens Mock Pak After Unattended Foods Remain Untouched In China

A video showing the civic sense of Chinese college students has gone viral on Instagram, drawing admiration from netizens across countries. The clip highlights how students collect their food deliveries in an orderly and disciplined manner, without chaos or theft.

The video shows food delivery agents leaving food bags at the gate of a college, instead of entering the campus. Each bag carries the name of the student who ordered it. Students then come to the gate, check the names on the bags, and quietly take only their own orders. No one touches another person’s food, and the process happens smoothly.

The caption of the viral video read: “Civic Sense in China: Food Delivery at College Gates. Delivery drivers leave food at the entrance, and students pick only their own order. No chaos, no theft — just discipline at scale.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The simple and disciplined way of collecting food bags of Chinese students has caught the attention of social media users. Many praised Chinese students for their honesty and civic sense, saying that such discipline reflects the values of the society.

Social Media Reactions

Users flooded the comment section with their opinions and reactions. One user wrote, “Imagine doing that in India. One person would take all the bags.”

Another commented, “Pakistan will take 100,000 years to come like this.”

(Also Read: ‘May This Video Never Reach My Mother’: Netizens On Homeless Man Studying Outside Delhi Metro Station | Watch)

A third user commented, “They have CCTV cameras at every angle. It’s easy to catch if someone steals.”

Another user credited the behavior of students to China’s development, “This is the result of economic growth. If you don’t have to worry about your next meal and survival, you start behaving this way,” the user wrote.

The viral clip has now become a trending topic about discipline, culture, and the role of economic stability in shaping civic sense. Many social media users said that the video is a lesson in honesty and respect for others’ property.

As the video continues to spread online, netizens have sparked debates on whether such practices could be followed in India or not.