Pakistani-Bangladeshi Couple Names son 'India'; Their Facebook Post 'WARNING' Parents Goes Viral

Bringing up a child is not easy work and especially when it's the first child, parents often go over-cautious to protect the kid while ensuring all comforts. However, during this phase, a child often develops a habit that may later create either fun issues or serious problems. In one such incident, a Bangladeshi-Pakistani couple shared their fun ordeal that has now gone viral on social media.

The photo was shared on Facebook by nasheed singer Omar Esa. In the photo, while their kid is seen sleeping in the middle, the husband and wife are sitting on either side.

"A WARNING to all new parents and condolences to all the parents who did what we did, so me and my begum made the silly mistake to let our firstborn Ibrahim sleep in our bed from when he was a little baby, you know new parents and that, we were so protective over him," he wrote.

He further added that the kid got used to sleeping with his parent and now always ends up in the middle of them even though the boy has his own bedroom. "Well now this little guy is used to this sleeping arrangement and always ends up in the middle of us when we are sleeping even though he has his own bedroom," he wrote.

The singer said that the couple has now named him 'India'. The boy's real name is Ibrahim. "So as I’m Pakistani origin and my wife is Bangladeshi origin, we have given Ibrahim a new name, we call him India now as he’s right in the middle of his Pakistani and Bangladeshi parents, India causing mad issues in my life," he said.

So, India is actually not a weird name as even celebrities choose different names for their kids like North and West. In fact, many people have named their kids India.