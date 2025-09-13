SHOCKING: Pakistani Doctor Confesses To Leaving Patient Under Anesthetic To Have Sex With Nurse Mid-Surgery

A medical tribunal has heard grim evidence against a Pakistani doctor who confessed to putting a patient under anesthetic for about eight minutes so that he could have sex with a nurse. The incident happened at Tameside Hospital in Greater Manchester and was revealed at a fitness-to-practice hearing when the doctor is trying to return to work in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Suhail Anjum, 44, explained to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) that he instructed another nurse to look in on the patient as he went for a "comfort break" during a procedure on September 16, 2023. But he made his way to another operating theater, where he and a mystery nurse were found in a "compromising position" by a fellow worker.

Doctor Expresses "Shame And Guilt"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking on behalf of the General Medical Council (GMC), Andrew Molloy ensured that during the time that the patient was being left alone, they did not come to any harm and the operation proceeded with without any other problems arising. Nevertheless, Dr. Anjum realized that his behavior could have placed the patient in danger.

Dr. Anjum, now back in Pakistan, accepted the charges and apologised for his actions, calling them "shameful." He apologized genuinely, claiming he had "let everybody down," including the patient, his colleagues, and the NHS trust. He explained the "one-off mistake of judgment" was due to a "stressful period" at home, including the early birth of his daughter.

The court is determining whether the fitness of Dr. Anjum to practice is affected because of his actions. He has said that he wants to get back to work in the UK and has assured that something like that will not recur. The hearing continues, and the final ruling will be made later.

ALSO READ | Viral Nagpur Flyover 'Slices Through' House Balcony; NHAI Calls Structure Illegal