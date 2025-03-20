Pakistani Man Flies IndiGo, Lands in Mumbai Legally Without Indian Visa – Here’s How

In an unexpected travel experience, a Pakistani entrepreneur recently found himself at Mumbai airport during a layover on an IndiGo flight, surprising both airport officials and social media users alike. While Pakistani passport holders require a visa to enter India, this traveler’s journey was completely legal—without needing one.

Waqas Hassan was flying from Singapore to Saudi Arabia with a six-hour layover in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, he shared his experience, explaining that Pakistani passport holders can transit through India as long as they remain inside the airport. “This time I’m flying from Singapore to Saudi Arabia, and here I am at Mumbai airport,” he said in his video, giving followers a glimpse of his time in India.

Making the most of his brief stay, Hassan enjoyed the amenities of an airport lounge, picked up some souvenirs, and even indulged in Mumbai’s iconic street snack—vada pav. “It’s quite an interesting feeling,” he remarked, adding that he hadn’t known this travel route was possible until he booked his ticket.

However, he admitted that booking the ticket came with a sense of uncertainty. “I’ve been traveling for 15 years, but no one ever told me that we [Pakistanis] can transit through India. So I did wonder if there was a risk involved.”

Hassan’s video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing a mix of reactions. Some users welcomed the idea of easing travel restrictions between India and Pakistan, expressing their belief that people from both sides should be able to visit each other. "Glad you got to touch Indian soil. So close yet so far due to politics. Hope you enjoyed the Vada Pav," another commented.

One user mentioned that they respected both cultures and hoped the governments would make travel easier. However, others were less enthusiastic, with some questioning the excitement of staying at an airport in a country that wouldn’t even allow them to step outside.