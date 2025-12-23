In a shocking twist, popular Indian gaming YouTuber Payal Dhare, known to her millions of fans as Payal Gaming, has finally shed her silence on the viral video that had her name attached to it, even if incorrectly. In an amazing display of solidarity, her supposed boyfriend, Parv Singh, an esports player, has been the first among her associates to come out in her defense, following revelations that the video has been created as an AI-generated 'deep fake.'

The whole controversy started earlier this week when a video containing obscene content went viral on social networking sites, with some people claiming it was featuring the renowned gamer.

"It Is Not Me": Payal Gaming Slams Digital Abuse

Payal Gaming, while responding to her fans through a lengthy post on Instagram, outrightly denied being associated with this video, which she called "dehumanising."

The Statement: "I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me," she wrote. "What has been most painful is the speed and ease with which a person's dignity can be undermined in the digital space."

A call for responsibility: The influencer called for the public and media to stop reproducing the clip; this is because such action has real-life consequences for families and lives.

Breaks silence: Parv Singh 'ReGaLToS'

Against the backdrop of this immense public scrutiny, Parv Singh, one of the stellar members of S8UL Esports and Payal's long-time collaborator, has come out in support of her.

Public Support: Although the two have never confirmed being in a romantic relationship, Parv Singh made his stand pretty clear when he liked and then re-posted Payal's clarification on his Instagram story.

Fan Reaction: The followers of the jodi, who love to address them as a couple, praised Parv for being by Payal's side during one of her most harrowing experiences in the career.

Maharashtra Cyber Police Confirm AI Deepfake

In a major relief for the creator, the Maharashtra Cyber Police have given a clean chit. After a forensic analysis, the police issued a formal certificate confirming the video was manipulated.

Official Verdict: According to the investigators, the 2-minute-34-second clip was "tampered with and modified" using advanced AI technology.

Legal Action: A criminal case has been registered against someone for Payal's complaint. The police are making it clear that doing any of the below acts amounts to a criminal offense under Section 67 of IT Act and can lead to a three-year jail sentence.

Payal Gaming: Who is she?

Payal Dhare, from a small village in the state of Chhattisgarh, has had a meteoric rise from meeting the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Modi, to the world of gaming.

Success Story: She is the first female gamer from India to have over 3 million subscriptions on YouTube and has also won an international award at the 2024 MOBIES.

Net Worth: Her estimated net worth is between 1-9 crores INR, along with monthly income of USD 10,000, which is 8.3 lakh INR, from her streaming service as well as her retail business.

