Payal Gaming MMS Viral Video: Why Fans Say The Viral Clip Is An AI Deepfake Hoax-Expert Warning On Digital Scams

A provocative video, said to be featuring popular Indian YouTuber Payal Gaming, is reported to have gone viral on various social media sites. Not long after, a massive response from her seemingly endless fan base surfaced, disputing the claim and insisting it is nothing more than a "deepfake" created by Artificial Intelligence.

It is the latest in a concerning spate of incidents involving private content creator videos that have been wrongly associated and/or manipulated and posted to the Internet.

Fans Deny Link To MMS, Blame Deepfake

There has been viral footage involving a pair of individuals in an intimate setting, with numerous individuals on X (formerly known as Twitter) claiming incorrectly that this woman in the images below is named Payal Dhare, commonly referred to on YouTube as "Payal Gaming."

However, supporters of the creator have disputed the video's legitimacy vigorously, and an online campaign is underway because:

"That girl was not Payal Gaming.

Fans are posting with the following statement: "Don't share this fake news." "That girl is not Payal Gaming."

Claims related to Deepfake: Some netizens have openly accused the offenders of creating and spreading the “Deep Fake AI generated mms clips’ screenshots" under the name of the popular YouTuber.

Ethical Issues: One of the users was disappointed in the action and said, “It is not right to make Ai video for view and impression. Please don’t spread fake Ai video of Payal.”

Currently, there is no statement from Payal Gaming about the ongoing controversy.

Who Is Payal Gaming, A Content Creator?

Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gaming, is one of the popular and successful female gamers and YouTubers from India:

Platform Presence: She has an enormous number of fans, with more than 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.2 million on Instagram.

Affiliations: She is a prominent figure in the gaming community in India, is associated with an esports organization, and has been recognized internationally in the mobile gaming domain.

Media Presence: Payal often works along with celebrities, as she has posted several pictures with famous personalities such as Farah Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She is currently said to be in Dubai.

A Pattern Of Misinformation

This closely follows on from a similar controversy a few days earlier, in which a ‘19-minute viral video’ hashtag featured a private video going viral. That particular video clip was mistakenly linked with content creator Sweet Zannat.

Sweet Zannat even clarified in a subsequent statement that the person featured in this video is not even she. Digital security experts continue to warn that such "leaked" videos that spread like wildfire are either clickbait that leads users to malware and phishing scams or are now created using AI deepfakes as a means of defaming public figures.

