Payal Gaming MMS Video Sparks Controversy: Her Net Worth Is Rs 10,00,00,000 - What’s Her BGMI Game ID?

Payal Gaming MMS Video: Popular Indian gaming creator Payal Gaming has become the subject of controversial online debate after an MMS video claiming to feature her began circulating on social media. The video has sparked discussion among fans, critics, and experts — raising questions about its authenticity and the impact of deepfake technology.

According to reports, a video labelled as a private clip linked to the gamer was widely shared across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Telegram, and WhatsApp. Screenshots and video snippets quickly spread as users debated whether the footage was genuine or manipulated.

Deepfake Or Real?

Despite the widespread sharing of the clip, there is no verified evidence that the video actually shows Payal Gaming. Multiple fact-checks and analysts have pointed out that the footage lacks credible confirmation and is likely produced using artificial intelligence or deepfake tools. Many of the links shared under the viral clip lead to spam or unrelated sites attempting to attract clicks.

Social media users and fan communities have also highlighted visual inconsistencies in the clip, such as differences in facial features compared with Payal’s real appearance — a common sign of deepfake alterations. Supporters have urged people not to spread the unverified video and to avoid engaging with suspicious links.

Who Is Payal Gaming?

Payal Gaming, whose real name is Payal Dhare, is one of India’s well-known female gaming content creators. She rose to fame through her engaging live streams and gameplay videos, especially for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and other popular titles.

Payal has 4.5 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel and has worked with gaming communities such as S8UL Esports. Her content also includes collaborations and lifestyle videos, making her a prominent figure in India’s gaming world.

Estimated Net Worth and BGMI Game ID

As of 2025, Payal Gaming’s estimated net worth is reported to be around Rs 6 – 10 crore INR, earned through YouTube revenue, sponsorships, tournaments, and other online platforms.

Her official BGMI game ID is 5120321397, and she is known in the game by the in‑game name S8uLPaYal.

This comes shortly after a similar controversy earlier this week, where a “19-minute viral video” hashtag circulated widely, linked to a private clip of content creator Sweet Zannat. Experts suggest practicing critical thinking and verifying information before sharing viral content, particularly when it could damage the reputation of public figures.