Payal Gaming Video Controversy: What Is Deepfake, How To Identify And Stay Safe From It?

Payal gaming link: A recent viral video linked to popular gaming creator Payal Gaming has sparked online controversy and once again brought attention to the growing problem of deepfake content on social media. While till now there is no verified proof that the video is real, the incident has sparked a wider conversation on what deepfakes are and how people can protect themselves from such digital misinformation.

What Is Deepfake?

A deepfake is a video, image, or audio clip created using artificial intelligence (AI) to make a person appear to say or do something they never actually did. These videos are made by combining real footage with AI-generated facial movements and voice patterns. Deepfakes are often realistic and can be difficult to detect at first glance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Such content is increasingly used to spread false information, damage reputations, or mislead people online.

How to Identify Deepfake Video?

There are several signs that may indicate a video is a deepfake. Experts suggest checking for unnatural facial movements, blurred edges around the face, or mismatched lip-sync. In some cases, the lighting on the face does not match the background, or facial expressions appear stiff or repetitive.

Another warning sign is the source of the video. If it comes from unknown accounts, suspicious links, or platforms known for fake content, users should be cautious. Lack of reporting by credible news organisations is also a sign of fake content.

(Also Read: Payal Gaming MMS Video Sparks Controversy: Her Net Worth Is Rs 10,00,00,000 - What’s Her BGMI Game ID?)

How to Stay Safe?

To avoid falling victim to deepfakes, users are advised not to click on suspicious links, especially those shared with sensational claims. Always verify information through trusted news sources before believing or sharing it.

Privacy settings on social media should be strengthened, and personal images or videos should be shared carefully. Experts also recommend reporting fake or misleading content to the platform so it can be reviewed and removed.

As deepfake technology becomes more advanced, experts stress the importance of digital awareness and responsible sharing. Verifying content before spreading it can help prevent harm, especially when public figures or private individuals are involved.