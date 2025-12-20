Payal Gaming MMS Viral Video Scandal: Who Is Parv Singh?, The Rumoured Boyfriend Linked To YouTuber Amid Row

Popular online gamer Payal Dhare, or ‘Payal Gaming,’ has finally spoken out about the recent sharing of the ‘private video’ she allegedly appears in. Payal has repelled suggestions that she was the female face in the video by confirming that the video was fake and the face belonged to someone else.

This controversy has also sparked considerable interest in the personal life of the creator, with her fans searching for her reported romantic involvement with another gamer, Parv Singh.

Payal Gaming Denies 'Viral Video' Rumours; Issues Legal Notice

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After a series of speculations on the Internet about the so-called "MMS," a posting by Payal on her social networking sites cleared the air. The actress was disappointed in having been forced to speak out publicly about a matter so private and sensitive.

The Clarification: Payal has clearly stated that the female in the video is not her. She said that her images and name are being mistakenly related to the video.

The Statement: "I want to say clearly and without a doubt that the woman in that video is not me. It has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity," she wrote.

Legal Measures: The creator confirmed that she has taken legal action against those responsible for creating and sharing the morphed content.

Who Is Parv Singh? The 'Rumoured' Relationship

In the meantime, amidst all the digital storm that has erupted around her, Google searches on Payal's personal life have gone rampant. For quite some time now, speculation has been circulating about her relationship with Parv Singh, another prominent figure among Indian gamers.

Social Media Celebrity: Lately, Parv Singh has gained the same amount of popularity as Payal and is also an influencer and a gamer. He is widely known by his gaming alias, 'Soul Regaltos'.

Huge Following: Parv has more than 900,000 followers on Instagram and regularly teams up with Payal on her streams of various games.

Just Friends? Since the pair frequently features in videos together and follows each other on social media, neither has yet confirmed a romantic relationship. Right now, both claim to be "just good friends."

ALSO READ | Payal Gaming MMS Viral Video Scandal: Anjali Arora Breaks Down The 3-Year Trauma, Reveals Professional Loss