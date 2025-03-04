'Peek' UP Moment: MLA Spits Inside Assembly After Chewing Pan Masala, Leaves Speaker Fuming

Uttar Pradesh, particularly cities like Kanpur, is well-known for its 'pan masala,' among other things. The popularity of 'pan masala' in the state has inspired numerous memes and reels. However, during a notable moment in the state assembly, Speaker Satish Mahana was enraged when he noticed someone had spat at the main door of the assembly. While Mahana ordered the housing staff to get the stains cleaned, he raised the issue in the assembly. For those uninitiated, spit of pan masala is called 'peek' in Hindi.

"This morning I received information that in this hall of our Vidhan Sabha, some Member has spit after consuming pan masala. So, I came here and got it cleaned. I have seen the MLA in the video. But I do not want to humiliate any individual. So, I am not taking their name. I urge all Members that if they see anyone doing this, they should stop them...Keeping this Assembly clean is our responsibility," said Mahana.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana raised the issue of some MLA spitting in the House after consuming pan masala. He said that he got the stains cleaned, urged other MLA to stop others from indulging in such acts and also appealed to the MLA to step forward and… pic.twitter.com/VLp32qXlU8 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

When someone asked him to name the MLA, Speaker Mahana said that it would be better the the legislator in question accepts his mistake. "If the MLA in question comes and tells me that they have done this, it will be good; otherwise, I will call them," he said.

The video has since gone viral on social media and attracted harsh reactions from the social media users. "If they had their way, they would flood entire Uttar Pradesh with peek. They should be ashamed," said one user.

Other user urged the Speaker to get it cleaned by the MLA himself. "From next time ask the respective MLA to clean the premises, then only they will learn their lessons," said the user.