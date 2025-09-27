Pic Goes Viral: Passenger Hangs Undergarments In overcrowded Train, Sparks Debate On Civic Sense | 'Only In Indian Railways'

Travelling in India’s jam-packed trains is often uncomfortable, with passengers jostling for space. But a recent viral photo has pushed the conversation beyond overcrowding and into the realm of civic sense.

Shared on Reddit under the title “Only in Indian Railways,” the image shows a passenger in a general coach casually hanging clothes to dry on the utility rack above the berth. The incident reportedly took place on August 15, 2025, aboard the Bangalore–Jaipur Superfast Express (12975/12976).

The uploader, who did not get an AC coach, captioned the photo wryly: “Managed to have free laundry service.”

The picture quickly spread online, sparking sharp criticism. Many users slammed the passenger for lacking basic civic sense and making travel even more uncomfortable for others. “Tell him you don’t want to see his underwear on your side,” one user joked, while another wrote: “Oh my god, this is shocking.”

Some pointed out that such behaviour reflects a deeper issue. “People everywhere struggle with civic sense, but this is something you see only in India,” read one comment.

Indian Railways has once again found itself in the spotlight this time for a passenger’s unusual travel hack. A viral video from last year showed a man tying ropes between two berths to create a makeshift cot, either to sit or lie down during the journey.

The clip quickly spread across social media, where users were divided in their reactions. While some praised the passenger’s creativity and called it a classic example of Indian “jugaad,” others argued that such stunts can be inconvenient or even unsafe for fellow travellers.

The video also reignited conversations about the everyday struggles of travelling on overcrowded trains, where getting a proper seat often feels like a luxury.